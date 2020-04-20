Salvation Army offers free childcare for first responders and healthcare workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders and healthcare workers will have a free childcare option starting on Monday.
In a press release Sunday night, the Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South’s Kroc Center announced it will be offering three weeks of free childcare. This is only available for parents who are first responders and healthcare workers.
The Kroc Center is launching the Kroc Academy. It was recently approved by the Tennessee Department of Human Services to operate as an emergency childcare center during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Childcare will be offered weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for children between the ages 5 to 12. It will operate the weeks of April 20, April 27 and May 4. There will be 50 available spaces and parents must sign up weekly.
Daily activities will include educational time, physical activity, arts and crafts, swim time and learning games while social distancing practices are in place.
For more information or to register, call (901) 729-8089 or email kenyotaward@uss.salvationarmy.org.