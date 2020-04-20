Salvation Army offers free childcare for first responders and healthcare workers

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, two ways to donate via Apple Pay and Google Pay to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign are incorporated next to the Army’s iconic red shield on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders and healthcare workers will have a free childcare option starting on Monday.

In a press release Sunday night, the Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South’s Kroc Center announced it will be offering three weeks of free childcare. This is only available for parents who are first responders and healthcare workers.

The Kroc Center is launching the Kroc Academy. It was recently approved by the Tennessee Department of Human Services to operate as an emergency childcare center during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Childcare will be offered weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for children between the ages 5 to 12. It will operate the weeks of April 20, April 27 and May 4. There will be 50 available spaces and parents must sign up weekly.

Daily activities will include educational time, physical activity, arts and crafts, swim time and learning games while social distancing practices are in place.

For more information or to register, call (901) 729-8089 or email kenyotaward@uss.salvationarmy.org.