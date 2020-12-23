Salvation Army of Memphis reaches $901k goal just in time for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a year filled with hardships, Mid-Southerners proved once again how generous they can be, surpassing the Salvation Army of Memphis’ goal of $901,000 as part of its Red Kettle campaign.

“Thank you, Memphis! We started this season’s Red Kettle Campaign two months early to #RescueChristmas for our neighbors in need, and with YOUR help, we’ve reached our $901,000 goal,” The Salvation Army posted online Wednesday.

WREG volunteered to help the Salvation Army again in 2020 with their efforts. From the beginning of this year’s campaign, they said demand for help been at an all-time high, but donations had decreased. Fewer people were carrying cash and coins, and for many who were out of work or struggling to make ends meet, they just didn’t have the money to give. Couple that with more people staying at home and they knew it was possibly going to be a struggle to make this year’s goal.

But as always, Mid-South residents showed up in a big way, helping to surpass this year’s goal of $901,000.

There is still time to donate!

You can also donate online by clicking here

You can text a donation by sending “Kettle901” to 7-1-7-7-7

Or you can donate in person — at most major retailers