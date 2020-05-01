Salvation Army needs help to make sure kids have summer fun at camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For children at the Salvation Army’s Purdue Center of Hope, summer fun is on hold because of coronavirus.

But staff and volunteers say they’re going to make “summer camp” a success, even if it’s in a smaller way.

“We have activities and learning the entire eight weeks. The children would say, ‘If we don’t do our work, then we can’t do our play,’” said Roberta Stamps Perry, a case manager supervisor for the Salvation Army of Memphis.

Camp Hope, usually eight weeks of outdoor fun starting June 1, will be scaled back considerably due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The children know what’s going on, but we don’t want them afraid,” she said. “We just want them aware and adhere the rules, keeping safe, keeping the distance.”

That means no outdoor activities, normally held on the grounds of the Purdue Center of Hope on Jackson Avenue — no field trips, no outdoor play or interacting.

There will be games and movie night and some limited activities, but no volunteers donating time and materials to make summer fun for youngsters.

“It’s difficult for me to tell them that we’re not going to have camp,” Perry said.

Another letdown for youngsters who benefit from the Salvation Army is news that Camp Paradise in Kentucky won’t be opening either.

Zyria Lloyd lives at Purdue Center of Hope and always looks forward to her trips to Camp Paradise. She says the Salvation Army has changed her life.

“I love the Salvation Army. It helped me a lot because before I came here I was shy, I didn’t talk to many people as much,” Lloyd said.

It’s important to remember that even though there’s no traditional summer camp, your donations to the Salvation Army are critical in providing needed items for children and their families.

DONATE HERE AT https://salvationarmymemphis.org/kettle365