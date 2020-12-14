Salvation Army need volunteers for its Angel Tree program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season to help our neighbors in need. But the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is in need of your help because a shortage of volunteers.

Inside the Salvation Army’s Christmas Warehouse in Memphis, it looks like santa has already arrived. There are giant piles of Angel Tree donations ready to be delivered to families in need.

“This year looking at the warehouse floor and seeing all of those gifts, I feel so filled with joy,” Major Everette Platt said.

More than 3,000 children and seniors were adopted this year. But the Salvation Army says the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shortage of distribution volunteers, and they need individuals and companies to answer their call for help.

“We really need help, especially on distribution when have to load up trucks and unload trucks at the different community agencies we work with,” Maj. Platt said.

Usually you would find volunteers labeling, filling and sorting donations. Jonathan Large teaches history at Memphis University School and is a volunteer.

“It’s incredibly rewarding for me to be able to help other people and it’s a like of fun, especially at Christmas when you get to see the presents and the generosity of the community and families getting the presents,” Large said.

Large is one of just a handful of volunteers at the warehouse.

“I promise, if you come and volunteer, you’re going to get more out of it than you put in. It’s very rewarding and very, very fun,” Large said.

Volunteers are needed now more so than ever.

“It just warms your heart. It makes you feel good even when you’re going through some difficult times,” Maj. Platt said.

As Angel Tree volunteers fulfill Christmas joy to children and seniors who need the Salvation Army and your gifts the most.

“We are a community that cares about one another and that’s so fulfilling. It’s such a beautiful thing to see when Memphis comes together and gives a helping hand,” Maj. Platt said.

If you’d like to volunteer to help the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, click here.