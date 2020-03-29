Salvation Army, Mid-South Food Bank host drive-through mobile pantry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two local organizations are teaming up to hold a mobile food pantry for those in need while the novel coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the country.

The Salvation Army and Mid-South Food Bank will provide a drive-through where people can come and get food.

It will be held at The Salvation Army of Memphis’ Kroc Center on East Parkway in midtown and its only available for Shelby County residents.

Residents can get food on Monday, March 30 and Monday, April 6. Services will begin at 11 a.m.

“The Mid-South Food Bank and The Salvation Army have a long history of working together to alleviate the impact of hunger in our community,” said Cathy Pope, president and CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank. “We are glad to partner during this time of escalated need due to COVID-19.”

The first 250 households will be served each day. People must provide a photo ID or another proof of residency and complete a verification form.

Volunteers will put food in the cars to limit person-to-person contact and potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

If you’d like to donate to the efforts, you can here.