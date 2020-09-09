Salvation Army limits bell ringers, opts for virtual kettles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army announced bell ringers will only stand out in front of stores for 12 days this holiday season.

It is a tradition many have grown accustomed to across the Mid-South. During the holiday season, the Salvation Army bell ringers are outside raising money for various causes.

This season, they will only be in front of stores ringing bells for 12 days, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, the Salvation Army will be creative this season, by allowing people to donate virtually.

“Some stores will still have a sign out front,” Nina Harrelson, a Salvation Army spokesperson, said. “And it will be like a virtual kettle, where you can scan a QR code, and you can still give on your cell phone that way. But you won’t see any bell ringers out and about this year, unfortunately.”

Though the bell ringers will be in front of stores this year for only a limited amount of days, Harrelson said the need is still there. The Salvation Army raises money for various causes such as providing food, shelter, and social services. Harrelson said hopefully people take part and donate to the virtual kettles to help raise money for those services.

“The need is still there,” Harrelson said. “That’s one of the things we hope people still realize is even though you may not see us outside all those stores this year, we still need your donations now more than ever.”

Donations to the Salvation Army are down, but the needs are going up, especially now since there is a pandemic going on. Many people are finding themselves at food pantries, who normally would not have been there.

Marion Platt, a Salvation Army area commander, said the line of cars went down the parkway because people were trying to get their needs met.

The red kettle campaign funds all of those programs and accounts for three-fourths of the Salvation Army’s yearly budget. Each year, with the help of community partners like WREG reaching and often exceeding the goal of $901,000.

Also, online this year, the Angel Tree program. The details on the Angel Tree program are still in the works.