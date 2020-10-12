Salvation Army kicks off fundraising campaign early due to pandemic

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 21: Shoppers walk past a Salvation Army kettle on December 21, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. As the season winds down donations to Chicago area kettles have been over 10 percent shy of those received last year. Nearly 70 percent of the Salvation Army’s funding comes from donations dropped into the red […]

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army of Memphis is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign a month early due to the pandemic.

The organization said demand is at an all-time high, but donations have decreased this year. Fewer people are carrying cash and coins, and for many who are out of work or struggling to make ends meet, they just don’t have the money to give. Couple that with more people staying at home and it’s easy to see why the Salvation Army wanted to get a jump start on their campaign.

This year the Salvation Army has set a goal of $901,000.

It still plans to set out the red kettles and have its Angel Tree, but this year it’s made it easier than ever to donate.

You can pay digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay where you see tents set up at stores and restaurants. You can also donate online at kettle901.org or by texting “Kettle901” to 71777.