Salvation Army in need of donations during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army is still in need of supplies as all but one of its donation centers is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The location on Kirby-Whitten Road is the only location where you can drop off items. The pandemic forced the organization to temporarily stop home and curbside pick up and close its family stores.

“We’re just doing our best to handle social distancing and they drop it off under our covered drop off location,” Administration Assistant for the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center Kristin Deskins said. “Then, we open the doors and bring it in after they’ve left.”

Donations are critical in keeping the organization’s adult rehabilitation center open as well as providing housing and employment for 116,030 men and women.

“I unfortunately had a rough battle with drug and alcohol abuse,” Jonathon Foster said.

He worked in the warehouse before being moved to the call center. Foster says, like many people, he knew very little about the programs the Salvation Army offered.

He says a lot of people don’t quite understand what the organization does.

“Whether it be some kind of alcohol trouble or drug trauma, so we’ve all been able to relate and we’ve all been blessed to be part of the Salvation Army,” Foster said.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can still do so outside the family store on Kirby-Whitten Road between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To donate to the Salvation Army, click here.