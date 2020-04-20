Salvation Army donations down as need rises in community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, donations to the Salvation Army Memphis chapter are desperately needed today more than ever.

Fewer people are donating even though more people are seeking the services.

“For about three weeks now, we’ve been able to serve 500 unsheltered homeless people or first responders with food and meals,” said area commander Major Marion Platt.

But he said as the need grows, donations to the Salvation Army have dropped by as much as 15 percent and some of their staff have been furloughed.



“We are seeing people and receiving calls from people who really need the support that the Salvation Army gives and we want to be able to lavish that grace and service upon them and for families during this desperate time,” Platt said.



Even with fewer dollars coming in, the Salvation Army still serves a third of homeless children in the Mid-South at the Purdue Center, the largest provider of addiction therapy services. It still operates the largest single residential facility for homeless women.



“We’re really looking for people who are able to help us meet needs every month, and they can sign up to become one of those sustaining members,” Platt said.

Take it from Antoinette Jones — your financial donation to the Salvation Army can not only sustain lives. It can change lives for the better.

Jones recently received her GED at age 50, and now wants to study to become a social worker to help others.

But it wasn’t too long ago this mother of six was in need of help herself. She was homeless until the Salvation Army opened its doors to her family.

‘We had no money. We lost everything,” Jones said. “I give all the credit to the Lord. He brought us here and they just opened the door and opened their arms and just loved on us. …



“When you are feeling hopeless, when you’re homeless or drug addicted, they help with that. Anything that is life crisis, they’ll help you with mentally, spiritually, emotionally.”

