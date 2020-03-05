Salvation Army deploying Memphis team to Middle Tennessee to help storm damage recovery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army of Memphis and the Mid-South is reportedly sending disaster responders to Middle Tennessee to help those affected by this week’s deadly tornadoes.

The Salvation Army says several volunteers will drive the Salvation Army’s Memphis canteen, a mobile kitchen donated by FedEx, to their Nashville warehouse to gather supplies.

From there, they will head to areas affected by the storm to provide food, water and “emotional and spiritual care” to residents and first responders.

“The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services is just one of the many ways we seek to help people in need,” said Major Marion Platt, area commander of The Salvation Army of Memphis and the Mid-South. “The Army works to bring peace to anyone impacted by the disasters of life – personal, spiritual or natural.”

The Salvation Army says there are already four other canteens in the affected areas, and they are working closely with local, state and federal officials to distribute resources. The Salvation Army says they have provided more than 1000 meals, drinks, and snacks for more than 400 people.

Anyone who wants to donate to the Salvation Army can visit www.HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY and mention “disaster efforts.” The Salvation Army says they are only accepting financial donations at this time.