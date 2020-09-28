Salvation Army, community celebrates dedicated worker’s retirement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were plenty of car horns honking and cheering as people celebrated one special woman who has spent decades making a difference in the Mid-South.

Mrs. Roberta Perry was a longtime case manager at the Salvation Army’s Purdue Center of Hope.

Related Content Celebrated Salvation Army case manager retires

On Friday, she celebrated her last day of work with her co-workers at the Salvation Army holding a drive-thru retirement ceremony. Many of those who came by thanked her for her determination in turning their lives around.

You may recognize Mrs. Perry from a Bright Spot back in August. She told us at the time that she’s looking forward to spending more time with her husband of 51 years.