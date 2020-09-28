Salvation Army, community celebrates dedicated worker’s retirement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were plenty of car horns honking and cheering as people celebrated one special woman who has spent decades making a difference in the Mid-South.
Mrs. Roberta Perry was a longtime case manager at the Salvation Army’s Purdue Center of Hope.
On Friday, she celebrated her last day of work with her co-workers at the Salvation Army holding a drive-thru retirement ceremony. Many of those who came by thanked her for her determination in turning their lives around.
You may recognize Mrs. Perry from a Bright Spot back in August. She told us at the time that she’s looking forward to spending more time with her husband of 51 years.
- Another federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts
- A mission to preserve Mexican Folkloric Dance
- Puede Network brings Ivy League drive and leadership to underserved community
- Amazon Prime Day: 7 deals to watch for in 2020
- Missouri residents calling for resignation of prosecutor after convicted child molesters sentenced to probation