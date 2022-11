MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s Salvation Army Angel Tree time again and you can help a child or senior in need by adopting an angel.

If you’re interested in making sure a child or senior has a happy Christmas this year, you can visit angeltreememphis.org.

Gifts can be shipped to or dropped off at 696 Jackson Avenue, Memphis, TN 38105 or dropped

off at the Kroc Community Center on 800 E. Pkwy. S. in Memphis.

Gifts must be new and remain

unwrapped.