Saint Francis Hospital staff battles coronavirus while mourning nurse’s death

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — As doctors and nurses across the country work to save patients, workers at a Mid-South hospital are mourning the death of a nurse.

A spokesperson with Saint Francis Hospital confirmed a nurse at the hospital died Monday.

The hospital said it’s taking steps to protect employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This loss is felt throughout our entire community,” a hospital spokesperson said. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our staff, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

Though the spokesperson did not say how the nurse died. Friends posted on social media it was from COVID-19.

The hospital spokesperson said the nurse did not work with COVID-19 patients.

“We would like to express our appreciation for the work all caregivers are doing,” the spokesperson said.

The hospital spokesperson said they are focused on minimizing staff exposure in hospitals.

“All employees at our hospital are temperature checked upon arrival, wear a mask during patient care and are required to notify employee health if they become symptomatic,” the spokesperson said. “They are not permitted to work in the hospital caring for patients if exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.”