Safety is top priority as Memphis attractions reopen this spring

MEMPHIS, Tenn — COVID numbers are down and vaccinations are up and, while local officials don’t anticipate a large spring break surge in cases, they warn this is not the time to abandon all the things we’ve spent the last year working toward.

They’re ready to welcome the world back to Memphis and by the looks of Beale Street, people are looking to come back.

Kay Dennison visited Memphis around this same time last year.

“Not much was open,” she said. “So we’re kind of excited to see there are more people out and about and open so we’re excited just to see what Memphis has to offer.”

Memphis businesses welcome back visitors with spring concerts, activities

You will see more people wearing masks, and taking advantage of outdoor dining and activities.

Sarah Doucette made the 10-hour drive from Texas with her kids. She’s happy to see safety is top prirority as things slowly reopen.

“They make sure everything is sanitized. Every store has sanitizer and offers you a mask if you don’t have one,” she said.

Kevin Kern with Memphis Tourism said they encourage those who do arrive in Memphis to follow local protocols, which involve wearing masks.

Doctors emphasize that warning for those traveling to and from the Mid-South during this spring break travel season.

“If you go to a destination, try to stay with the people you’re around anyway and not mix up where you’re staying with large groups of people,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld.