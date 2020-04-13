‘Safer at Home’ orders to last until after COVID-19 case surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Safer at Home” orders could last longer than local leaders initially thought as new data is predicting the surge in COVID-19 cases happening in late May or early June.

The orders were put into effect three weeks ago across the county. They closed non-essential businesses and residents are to stay home unless they need to travel for essential needs.

Memphis extended its Safer At Home order through April 21, and the orders were recently extended until April 17 in Shelby County and the suburban municipalities.

Local leaders say the restrictions in place are working but they will remain in place until after the surge.

Taylor McKinney and her husband have been out of work for the past month due to the pandemic. She worked at a restaurant in Midtown until it closed indefinitely because customers weren’t coming in.

“Thankfully, we have just been saving up and we were able to cover bills,” she said. “… After the month of April, like May, I’m kind of iffy.”

McKinney said her family has been getting by through odd jobs in the community and relying on savings.

“At this point, I may be cooking cakes and selling baked goods just to make sure that I can make ends meet.” McKinney said.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports more than 112,000 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment with at least 15,000 of those people living in Memphis.

A recent survey from the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce shows about 71% of businesses in the restaurant industry say business is down more than half compared to this time last year.

Health officials say they will not be loosening the restrictions that would allow non-essential businesses to open back up.

“This is very difficult to manage,” City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said. “We are trying to preserve life. We are, at the same time, trying to balance the ability for everyone to be able to live their lives and have the ability to prosper.”

Health officials did not say when restrictions could be lifted after the surge. They say the answer will depend on the data but they’re just asking everyone to remain compliant.