Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump says

TAMPA (WFLA/NEXSTAR) - Former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate John Delaney has suggested giving Americans who are willing to take a coronavirus vaccine a $1,500 stimulus check.

No vaccines have yet been approved for distribution in the United States, though that may change in the coming days. The initial expectation is that supply will fail to meet the demand for the shot. But once there is sufficient supply, some officials fear holdouts will prevent widespread immunity that would allow us to reach herd immunity.