Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump says

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW YORK CITY, NY — President Donald Trump’s attorney and former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

