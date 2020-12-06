Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump says News by: Joshua Vinson Posted: Dec 6, 2020 / 02:37 PM CST / Updated: Dec 6, 2020 / 02:37 PM CST Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) NEW YORK CITY, NY — President Donald Trump’s attorney and former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. .@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020 This is a developing story. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction