Rolling blackouts averted in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. —Hours after Entergy announced the Midcontinent Independent System Operator had ordered it to begin rolling blackouts immediately in the Blytheville area, the Blytheville Police Department says it’s looking like they won’t be happening overnight Wednesday.

Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson told WREG around 9:30 p.m. that there had been no power outages in the city and that Entergy had told him they likely wouldn’t be happening.

WREG measured about 1.5 inches of new snowfall in Blytheville Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service reports between eight and 12 inches fell between Sunday and Monday.