Rock thrown through school bus window first confused with shots fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police initially said four people on-board a school bus were injured by glass after shots were reportedly fired at the bus, but they since learned no shots were fired at all.

Memphis Police said the incident happened near Winchester and Tchulahoma just before 6 p.m.

Four people were injured by broken glass. It’s not yet clear how many of those injured are children.

About 30 minutes after the initial report, police said shots were not fired at the bus, but a rock or brick was thrown through the window.