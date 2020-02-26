Rock throwing sex offender arrested in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A registered sex offender is behind bars after police say he threw rocks off a bridge onto the interstate and lied about his identity to police on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Matthew Hardin was throwing rocks off a bridge, above interstate 240, in East Memphis.

When they arrived, Hardin ran off and was later arrested near Mount Moriah.

According to police, Hardin lied about his identity and police eventually figured out he was a registered sex offender who had been convicted in a 2014 sexual batter case. Police say Hardin did not have the proper sex offender identification on him at the time of his arrest.

Drivers in the area say they’re glad he’s been arrested and hope he’ll stop posing a threat to others.

“I’m really thankful for the guys that risk their lives every day to protect us,” one driver said.

“He could’ve caused a lot of other accidents, a lot of tragedy,” another driver said. “People are already losing their lives every other day. Getting him out of the way would be helping citizens all over.”

Hardin will face a judge on March 3 for three different charges including felony for failing to possess and offender ID.