MEMPHIS – A day after losing two players to the portal, the Tigers’ Ryan Silverfield getting some good news Tuesday.

His top receiver says he has some unfinished business at Memphis.

Roc Taylor making that announcement on social media, leading us all to believe that he will be back in the blue and gray for his senior season next year.

In 2023, Taylor more than doubled his receiving totals from his first two years at the u of m. Taylor hauling in 61 passes for just under 1000 yards and four touchdowns.

While Taylor is staying, another junior, defensive lineman Zy Brockington, has joined Tevin Carter and Davion Carter in putting his name in the transfer portal.