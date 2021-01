MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released images of a pair of wanted thieves on Thursday.

The Memphis Police Department said the two men were seen inside the Exxon gas station on Mount Moriah on January 21. Later that night, the suspects were accused of holding someone up in the 2800 block of Forsterwood Drive.

Both men appear to be between 18 and 23 years of age.

If you recognize them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.