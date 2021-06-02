Road rage leads to shooting, rollover wreck in Raleigh, police say

 MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were called to the scene of a rollover accident that they believe was the result of a road rage incident.

According to preliminary information, the incident began along Yale Road and ended at Old Raleigh- Millington Road and Raleigh-Millington Road with shots being fired along the way. Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition. One victim was ejected from the vehicle and got road rash.

The vehicle that overturned is believed to be the one responsible for the incident, police said. At this time, they believe the driver was chasing someone when the accident happened.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

