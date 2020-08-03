Riverside Drive reopens after being closed for months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Riverside Drive reopened for the first time in months early Monday morning.

Riverside Drive, which runs next to Tom Lee park on the city’s riverfront, was closed by the mayor March 31, along with access to city parks, in response to people congregating after the city’s safer-at-home orders were put in place.

It was scheduled to reopen on weekdays when the city moved into phase 3 of its reopening plans in June. But those plans were delayed when COVID cases spiked again.

Riverside will be open to traffic on weekdays only and shut down on Friday after rush hour.