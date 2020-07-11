Rising Shelby County coronavirus cases begin strain on local hospitals

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials said COVID-19 cases are on an upward trend, possibly straining the hospital system.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, 93% of all Shelby County hospitals’ ICU beds are being utilized, and about 88% of all acute care beds, which are beds for less serious cases, are being used.

Earlier this week, health officials reported that emergency rooms across the county were getting backed up due to COVID-19 patients.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Manoj Jain said this creates an issue not only for other COVID-19 patients, but also other types of patients, as well.

“We have to take care of the patients who are COVID-positive, but we have regular patients who have heart attacks, strokes, infection of the skin that require hospitalization,” Dr. Jain said. “We need to be able to manage and care for those individuals, as well.”

The overflow hospital in the former Commercial Appeal building is still ready for use.

Dr. Jain is on the Shelby County COVID-19 task force and said they are preparing the specific guidelines for when they will utilize that overflow building.