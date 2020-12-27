Rising COVID cases around holidays have some Memphis-area residents worried

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The number of positive COVID cases is not decreasing the way Shelby County health experts were hoping, and some are concerned about the possibility of cases growing, post-Christmas.

Sunday there were about 100 fewer positive cases in Shelby County than the day before, but that’s not easing the nerves of some. who say they are reaching their breaking point.

“I want 2020 to disappear,” said Beverly Bishop.

You can understand the frustration from this great-grandmother when you consider the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

The day before Christmas, there were 611 new cases in Shelby County. On Christmas day, 619. And the day after, 752. Sunday, that number dropped ever-so slightly to 643.

Still, it’s a trajectory that’s upsetting to Bishop. She says it’s not so much herself but those who are more vulnerable, that has her in panic mode.

“If you are not thinking about yourself, think about the elderly people and your loved ones and the babies,” she said.

“There are growing concerns the number of positive COVID cases will continue going up, after the area saw something similar following the Thanksgiving holiday. As things stand right now, days after Christmas, COVID cases are getting worse across the Mid-South. In fact, health experts say things will likely get worse, before getting better.

In the meantime, Bishop says, we all have a role to play, in the fight against COVID.

“Wear your mask, for one thing, wear your mask and do what’s right,” she said, “because you may not feel like its affecting you but you are exposing your illness to other people.”

There have been 841 lives lost in Shelby County this year from COVID-19, with two of those deaths being reported in just the last 24 hours.