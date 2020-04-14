Ripley man arrested, charged with murder in double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Ripley, Tennessee man was arrested Tuesday in the deaths of two men in Ripley over the weekend.

The investigation began after Ripley police responded to a shooting around 10 Saturday night in the 300 block of Lockard Street.

Two men were found dead. The TBI identified the victims as Dietrich Rogers, 41, and Joshua Yancy, 30.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Juwun Lake, 19, was taken into custody by task force agents and charged with first-degree murder.

He remains jailed without bond in the Lauderdale County Jail as he awaits his first court appearance.