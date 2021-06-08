‘Ring of fire’ in the sky, what you need to know ahead of solar eclipse on June 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Things are going to look a little funky in the sky Thursday morning, especially in the northern United States. It’s all thanks to the first solar eclipse of the year – a partial eclipse – beginning between 5:30 and 6 a.m.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon is sitting between the sun and the earth. Sometimes, the moon completely blocks the sun, so the sky goes dark. But in this case, you get what’s called a ring of fire eclipse.

A ring of fire eclipse is where the moon does not entirely block the sun, creating a beautiful ring of light around the moon.

This eclipse will only be partially visible in the United States. Since the sun will be rising in Tennessee while the eclipse is happening, it will only be 5-10% visible for the eastern half of the state, and not visible at all in the western half of the state.

The last big solar eclipse visible in the United States was in 2017— referred to as the Great American Eclipse. It was a little bit different than what is set to occur on Thursday morning, as that was a total eclipse.

The partial solar eclipse differs from last month’s “Super Flower Blood Moon” total lunar eclipse.

Unlike a lunar eclipse, during a solar eclipse, you should never stare straight at the sun – even if it is only a partial eclipse. Instead, use eclipse glasses.