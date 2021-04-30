‘Right to Work’ amendment heads to Tennessee voters

The Tennessee Senate conducts business on the first day of the legislative session Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee voters will have the choice next year to enshrine its “right to work” law in the state’s Constitution.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly on Thursday successfully finished advancing the proposed constitutional amendment. Their goal is to ensure it makes it onto the 2022 ballot.

The effort had been ongoing since the resolution was first submitted last year.

Republican Rep. Brian Kelsey says the constitutional amendment is needed because it will make it harder to repeal or weaken the law.

Currently, 27 states have enacted such laws and nearly 10 of those have put such provisions into their state constitutions.