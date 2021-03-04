Richard Barnett remains jailed — ‘I’ve been here a long time. It’s not fair’

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette man involved in the January 6 Capitol riot will have another status conference on May 4, a date set by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher R. Cooper.
Richard Barnett, 60, the man photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, called in from jail for Thursday’s, March 4, hearing.
Barnett was represented by the law firm of Metcalf & Metcalf, and the McBride law firm, replacing attorney Anthony Siano.
Judge Cooper suggested a continuance until May 4, but that did not go over well with Barnett.
“I’ve been here a long time … another month … It’s not fair,” Barnett could be heard telling the court about the suggested May date. “You’re letting everyone else out, I need help,” he yelled.
At this point, the status conference was paused so Barnett could talk with his attorneys about the new court date.
After a few minutes, Judge Cooper went back on the record and confirmed the next status conference for May 4.
Meanwhile, Barnett’s attorney can make a bail application on behalf of their client and a hearing would be scheduled for that.
In February, Barnett entered a not guilty plea to all counts of his indictment.
- Aiding and abetting
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building
- Theft of government property