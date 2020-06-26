Rhodes College works with Baptist Hospital to plan for safe reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn, — Rhodes College is teaming up with Baptist Hospital to create new COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of the fall semester.

A team from Baptist has already done a site visit here to help the college determine where to safely place students when the school year starts and how to care for anyone that contracts the virus.

The college is teaming up with the hospital to assist with on-campus testing, symptom screening, contact tracing and managing any potential cases.

A team will also help them incorporate personal protective equipment, or PPE, and social distancing into those plans.



Doctors say it’s important to put protocols in place before students return.



“Make no mistake, it’s a much more complicated issue to have students in dormitories. They’re going to be closer together just by nature,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Hospital.

Some of the new services offered include a virtual care clinic for positive cases.

Rhodes president Marjorie Hass said in a statement that the partnership “provides our campus with resources normally found at a large research university with an academic medical center and ensures that our faculty, staff, and students have the best possible care from the finest possible providers.”

All students, faculty and staff will also be tested before returning.

Baptist officials say they will work with Rhodes throughout the school year to make adjustments as needed.

