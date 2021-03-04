Rhodes College president announces departure from university

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rhodes College announced President Marjorie Hass will be vacating her role as the head of the liberal arts college in mid-August.

According to the university, Hass has been tapped to lead the Council of Independent Colleges, a national association of universities and colleges based in Washington.

In a released statement, Hass said leaving the university will be very difficult.

“Leaving Rhodes will be painful. Serving as president of Rhodes College has been an incredible honor. Rhodes is an amazing college in an incredible city. I am inspired by the curiosity of our students and the work they do to create meaningful change on campus and in the community. Our world-class faculty and staff work tirelessly to curate a truly transformative learning environment. Rhodes is well-positioned to face the challenges ahead. I’m sad to leave this amazing campus and city. I am heartened by the many ties Rhodes has to CIC and by the knowledge that I will be able continue to support and promote Rhodes,” she said.

Hass was hired to lead Rhodes College in 2017. She appointed the schools’ first chief of diversity officer and vice president for strategic initiatvies, increased diversity in her cabinet as well as on campus.

Applications have increased more than 20 percent and the school has been named among the best by US News & World Report, The Princeton Review and Niche.

A national search is now underway to find her successor.