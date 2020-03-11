Rhodes College moves all classes online for remainder of semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Joining a growing list of institutions taking coronavirus precautions, Rhodes College has moved all classes online for the remainder of the current spring semester.

A release from Rhodes College President Marjorie Hass announced the decision Wednesday.

“We considered all options thoughtfully,” Hass said in the release. “I know it will have a profound impact on us all. We are deeply committed to maintaining the excellent teaching and learning standards at Rhodes College and addressing this unprecedented situation as equitably as possible.”

Hass said all classes March 16-20 will be cancelled, and subsequent in-person classes will be taught remotely.

The remote learning phase will begin March 23.

Hass said all students who are able to do so must move out of their on-campus housing by March 18 at 5 p.m. A portion of rooming cost will be refunded.

In addition, Hass said all in-person public lectures for the semester are cancelled.

Effective Wednesday, all athletic competitions on Rhodes’ campus are cancelled through the end of the season.

“This is an unprecedented decision for the college, and we ask for your patience as we work out the details of what this remote learning plan will mean,” Hass said in the release. “This is a difficult situation for everyone. We will rely on the spirit of resilience and shared concern that defines us as members of this community at Rhodes College.”

Earlier Wednesday, the University of Tennessee announced all in-person classes will be temporarily suspended and moved to online.