Rhode College Almuna a front runner for SCOTUS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Judge Amy Coney Barrett made the shortlist to replace Justice Ginsburg.

Barrett has ties to Memphis, as she attended Rhodes College, graduating in 1994. A native of the New Orleans Area, graduated from the small liberal arts college nestled in the heart of Memphis before heading to law school at Notre Dame.

“Got a really good scholarship to Rhodes,” Barrett said. “And it was driving distance it was 6 hours and it was a city in which I felt comfortable and it was a liberal arts school. I was never destined for the sciences or math.”

WREG-TV unearthed this 1994 Rhodes College yearbook from Barrett’s senior year. Pictures and articles show she not only did well in her studies, but she also was involved in the community.

Barrett was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, Omicron Delta Kappa and elected to serve on the honor council. There are also photos showing her enjoying campus life, such as homecoming.

In this interview from last year, Barrett talked about making the decision to study law inside her Rhodes College dorm room.

“I liked the way that law would enable me to do the reading and writing that I loved, but also be kind of involved in real world things (and) real world policy and shaping of society in more direct way,” Barrett said.

If selected to serve on the Supreme Court, she will have that direct hand in shaping society and its laws. Supporters have confidence she can do it. This is what a friend said about Barrett when she made President Trump’s short list two years ago.

“She is such a clear communicator,” Jennifer Mason McAward said. “And she’s so wise and temperament and as I said experienced that she will have an easy time communicating her views to the members of the Senate Judiciary if she is nominated and has a hearing.”

If she is selected, Barrett will be the second Rhodes College alum to serve on the Supreme Court. Justice Abe Fortas graduated from Rhodes in 1930, when it was called Southwestern College.