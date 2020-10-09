Rezoning plans would bar new gas stations, car lots from parts of Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Developers may have to rethink plans to tear down a 100-year-old church building and replace it with a gas station.

Memphis City Council has cleared the first hurdle in having two stretches of Summer Avenue rezoned, which would prevent new auto-related businesses from setting up shop without approval from the city.

“If you see nothing but car, car, car, car, car things, that’s what you’re thinking about. You’re thinking about, ‘Oh yeah, I’m gonna get in my car, I’m gonna drive.’ You’re not thinking about people who may be walking,” said Christina Cruthfield with The Heights Community Development Corporation.

Three blocks of Summer Avenue between Holmes and Sevier, as well as another three blocks between Berclair and Stratford, would be included in the rezoning plan. Four historic churches are located in these areas, including the Highland Heights United Methodist Church, which Crutchfield is working to save from demolition.

The church is currently protected by a six-month demolition moratorium, but that expires in February.

However, the rezoning would prevent the new owners from building a gas station on the site, which they originally had planned to do. Because of this, Crutchfield hopes any plans for new development will include leaving the church standing.

“We have seen churches converted to office spaces before. We’ve seen churches converted to residential,” she said.

If the Land Use Control board greenlights the rezoning plan, it would likely appear on the City Council agenda in December. After three readings, it would go into effect.