Reward offered in 1992 disappearance of Tennessee woman

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Tennessee is offering $10,000 for information about the disappearance of a woman in 1992.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for information about 33-year-old Sheila Bradford, whose family reported her missing to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 22, 1992.
She had contacted law enforcement about providing information in a 1991 double homicide and arson. Her boyfriend’s brothers Gary Bruce, Robert Bruce and Jerry Bruce, along with a family friend named David Riles were all later convicted in a double homicide.
Gov. Bill Lee announced the reward from the state for information leading to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for Bradford’s disappearance.
