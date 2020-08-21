Reward offered after West Memphis gun store burglary

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, West Memphis Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding a recent burglary at a gun store.

According to the ATF, the One Stop Pawn on Kroger Drive was broken into and several firearms stolen on July 30. The exact number of guns stolen was not released.

The suspect and his vehicle were caught on camera during the incident.

If you can identify the man or have any additional information that could be useful to authorities, call the ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or CrimeStoppers (870) 732-4444. You can also email atftips@atf.gov or visit the ATF’s website to submit a tip.