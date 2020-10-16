Rev. John Wilkins dies after battle with COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Rev. John Wilkins, an internationally-known Memphis musician, has died after battling with COVID-19.

Wilkins’s family says he passed away Tuesday, October 6, due to complications from the coronavirus.

Wilkins was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April of this year. Wilkins was in the hospital for five weeks and was placed on a ventilator in the ICU.

WREG spoke with him and his family in June, after he was released from Baptist DeSoto Hospital.

“My dad had called me on April 4 and told me he wasn’t feeling well. I noticed in his voice it sounded like he wasn’t breathing well,” his daughter Joyce Jones said.

At the time of his release from the hospital, Wilkins’s family credited Baptist staff and prayer for his improving health.

“Have more faith than fear. That’s what brought us through this point,” Jones said. “The day they rolled him out of that hospital saying he was COVID-free. He could come home. That was the shouting spirit.”

The family says they will hold a funeral for Wilkins Saturday, October 17.