Rev. C.T. Vivian, key civil rights leader, has died at 95

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to C.T. Vivian in the East Room at the White House on November 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Rev. C.T. Vivian has died at the age of 95. He was an early civil rights leader who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and later directed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Vivian’s civil rights work began in the 1940s with sit-in demonstrations in Peoria, Ill. He met King soon after the budding civil rights leader’s victory in the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Vivian helped organize the Freedom Rides to integrate busing across the South, and risked his life to register voters in Alabama.

President Barack Obama gave Vivian the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.