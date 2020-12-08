Rev. Al Sharpton to be guest lecturer at Tennessee State University next semester

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: Rev. Al Sharpton speaks on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the Commitment March on August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network organized a march with families who lost loved ones to police brutality, calling for criminal justice reform and demanding changes to federal legislation against police misconduct. Today would mark the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Rev. Al Sharpton will be a distinguished guest lecturer at Tennessee State University next semester.

The school says the veteran civil rights leader will teach political science grounded in social justice.

TSU President Glenda Glover says the appointment will give students an opportunity to learn about the subject from someone who has been intimately involved in the social justice movement for decades.

Sharpton gave the keynote address at the historically Black university’s 2019 graduate commencement ceremony, where he was awarded an honorary degree in recognition of his body of work and societal impact.