Rev. Al Sharpton to be guest lecturer at Tennessee State University next semester

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Rev. Al Sharpton will be a distinguished guest lecturer at Tennessee State University next semester.
The school says the veteran civil rights leader will teach political science grounded in social justice.
TSU President Glenda Glover says the appointment will give students an opportunity to learn about the subject from someone who has been intimately involved in the social justice movement for decades.
Sharpton gave the keynote address at the historically Black university’s 2019 graduate commencement ceremony, where he was awarded an honorary degree in recognition of his body of work and societal impact.
