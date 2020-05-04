Restaurants reopen in Memphis area, but not everyone is ready to get back to normal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Restaurants in Memphis and Shelby County opened at 50% capacity Monday, but that didn’t mean everything was back to business as usual.

Most of the restaurants along Sycamore View in northeast Memphis were still doing business via drive-through or take-out Monday. Most of them are national chains.

The Waffle House was one of the only ones WREG saw that decided to reopen their dinning room.

While some customers were thrilled, their were not many diners in the booths. Even a regular we spoke to got his order to go.

Bars, gyms and retailers were also allowed to reopen their doors on Monday, part of the first wave of reopenings during the coronavirus pandemic. Among other things, the eateries must use disposable menus, require employees to wear masks and enforce social distancing.

City and county leader say it’s vital to begin the process of getting these businesses back to normal and the economy moving again.