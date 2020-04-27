Restaurants in rural Tennessee counties opening up slowly

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee is now among the states slowly phasing in parts of the economy, as restaurants in a majority of the more rural counties were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity Monday.

But not everyone is on board just yet.

“We’ve been staying afloat, you know with the change, but it’s nothing like it was before,” said Jesus Gonzalez and Donya Humphrey, who own Street Tacos in Oakland, Tennessee. “We are doing curb side and delivery only.”

They’re keeping it that way for now, despite the governor giving restaurants in a majority of the state the green light to partially open their dining areas.

“We still feel like it wasn’t time for us to open the dining room area,” they said.

They say they would need more staff to make sure everyone remains safe and every part of the building remains sanitized.

“Without having those extra hands on staff to be able to take those extra precautions, that’s why we feel like it’s safer to just keep (it closed). We can manage it better.”

Just down the road off Highway 64 some restaurants have moved full speed ahead. El Mezcal has tables spaced out outside, with a sign that reads, “No parties bigger than six.”

Restaurant owners have reiterated safety remains their top priority, but it seems right now, they have their own ways of implementing it.

Many restaurants in Fayette County are closed on Mondays, but some owners said they plan on opening their dining rooms Tuesday.