Lowest:

Checker’s #3316 – 88

3935 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38111

Violations include: improper holding temperatures for chicken patty, chicken wings and fish patty, tomatoes not stored properly, flies present in food prep area, deep freezer needs cleaning, walk-in cooler #1 has ice on the floor and ice buildup, trash and debris around the dumpster and inside enclosure, vents and ceiling needs cleaning, permit not posted.

Inspector’s Note: Safe food donation pamphlet given. Staff had to discard tomatoes, chicken patties, chicken wings, and fish patties.

Tokyo Grill – 86

4978 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117

Violations include: cutting boards in the prep table are discolored and have deep grooves, no record for time as public health for sushi rice, roaches found inside the automatic dishwasher, containers of meats and vegetables found on floor in walk-in cooler, empty boxes found on the ground in back of restaurant, current permit not posted.

Inspector note: Person in Charge (PIC) given safe food donation pamphlet.

American Deli – 84

7041 E Shelby Dr. Suite 113 Memphis, TN 38125

Violations include: backup person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge of wash, rinse and sanitizing procedures, employee illness policy not present, cleaner not properly labelled, seasoning in containers need to be labelled.

Inspector’s Note: Safe food donation pamphlet given to Person in Charge (PIC).

Pete & Sam’s – 83

3886 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38111

Violations include: fish stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler, cutting boards and deli cutting boards need replacing, ice scoop handle inside ice machine, pink slime present inside ice machine, no date marking on coleslaw or premade dishes, cooked noodles in deli cooler not date marked, single serve items not properly stored, microwave needs cleaning, all counters and surfaces need cleaning, vents in the kitchen ceiling need to be cleaned, current permit not posted.

Inspector’s note: Food donation pamphlet given.

Macon Hall Elementary School – 82

Violations include: Person in Charge (PIC) was present, but did not demonstrate knowledge, improper date marking on ready-to-eat and food prep, improper thawing for hot dogs and spinach – they were in a holding box at room temperature, cheese was not labeled, sanitizer bucket had no sanitizer an there was a towel on the bottom shelf of a table, ice scoop was not covered, can opener needs cleaning, no test strips available at dishwasher – must be present at all times, no soap in restroom, dumpster lid broken and open, current permit not posted.

Chimney Rock Elementary – 82

Violations include: handwashing sink was not working (low water pressure) and blocked, cutting boards should be replaced, cutting boards has chipping that may contaminate food, milk was not stored at 41 degrees or below – it was 45 degrees, cheese not properly dated – needs a discard date, employees did not properly wash hands and change gloves when moving from station to station, dishwasher is not reaching proper temperature, dishwasher temperature gauge is inaccurate, thermomerters on equipment are not working – none of the equipment properly shows temperature, handwashing sink did not have adequate water pressure for hot or cold water, current permit not posted.

Thai Basil Restaurant – 80

2845 Bartlett Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134

Violations include: raw beef and raw chicken stored on shelf above soup and other ready to eat foods, cooked chicken sitting on stove was 104 degrees, no observed date marking on cooked meat that was cooked over 24 hours ago, no thermometer in top freezer and bottom fridge, food not labeled in deep freezer and prep cooler, sauce bottles did not have labeled, wrong label on food in some plastic container, roaches present, uncovered tea pitcher in beer cooler, 13 gallon garbage bag was placed inside one of the two containers with uncooked rice and two cloth bags were found inside the garbage bag, uncovered food in prep cooler, bucket of raw shrimp on the floor, wiping cloth stored on cutting boards at cold holding table, ice scoop handle was touching ice, metal container used as scoop left inside container with uncooked rice, glass dishes need to be stored inverted, ice build-up inside reach-in freezer, white prep cooler need to be sanitized after food buildup on outside, reach-in fridge shelves need to be cleaned, styrofoam on door of refrigerator, shelves on refrigerator door broken, floors need to be swept and mopped, grease build up on ventahood and only one light is working, most recent inspection not posted.

American Deli – 79

3545 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38111

Violations include: employees seen eating and drinking at the front counter, cheese improperly stored with raw meats on bottom shelf of displaying fridge, walk-in cooler 2: ready-to-eat foods stored with raw meats (bread stored with raw chicken and fish), walk-in cooler 1: cooked rice stored with raw meats, no date marking on tomatoes or onions. No date marking or labeling on chopped onions, bell peppers and mushrooms, no labelling on stored food products and sauce bottles, flies in the food prep area, handwashing station in food prep area has a leak, dumpster lid left open, ceiling vents have to be cleaned as well as walls and ceiling in food prep, establishment was given 24 hours to pay fees.

Inspector’s note: Safe food donation pamphlet given.

Trophy Room All American Grill – 79

929 W. Poplar Ave. Collierville, TN 38017

Violations include: rearrange meat in the grill drawers, raw chicken and beef should be placed on the bottom and deli meat on top, ice machine needs cleaning. Date salsa, salsa dressing and dips need date marking, gnats present in bar area and flies present behind the building, open containers of dry goods, food in standing freezer needs to be covered, butter uncovered in walk-in cooler, wiping cloths left on bar overnight, wiping cloths shoved under counter on the line, equipment needs cleaning, open area on the line has crumbs and empty bottles, microwave and bottom of coolers need cleaning as well as sugar container, door to ice machine needs repairing. Floors, walls and ceiling are in poor condition and vents need cleaning.

100s:

Note: 47 establishments made 100s

Booya’s (Bar)

954 W. Poplar Ave. Collierville, TN 38017

City of Memphis #103, #109 (Liberty Bowl)

335 S. Hollywood St. Memphis, TN 38107

Firehouse Subs

5062 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117

Five Guy’s Burgers

1315 Ridgeway Memphis, TN 38119

Honey Baked Ham #202

5081 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117

Liberty Bowl Beer Stand #6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15, 17, 18

335 S. Hollywood St. Memphis, TN 38107

Perkins Restaurant

5112 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117

Raw Girls Trailer #1

5500 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119

Subway

2815 Bartlett Blvd. Memphis, TN 38134