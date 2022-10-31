Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Wolf River Brisket Crosstown LLC – 90

1350 Concourse Ave. Suite 165 Memphis, TN 38104

Violations include: condensation leak inside cooler, dirty wiping cloths stored on prep table, quaternary ammonia line blocked on dishwashing machine, dirty food containers, inoperable prep line hand sink, waste water from washing machine leaking onto floor, dirty floor and equipment exterior.

Blue Fin – 90

135 S. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103

Violations include: label all food containers in kitchen, front door needs to be kept closed to protect outer openings, employees must wear hair restraints, wet clothes need to be stored in sanitizer water, containers of rice and bread crumbs need scoops with a handle, to-go containers need to be stored right side down on counter, cutting boards need replacing, mops and brooms need to be stored hanging. Floors, walls, ceilings and cooking equipment need cleaning, replace missing light shields in kitchen, post new permit.

Sugar Grits – 89

150 Peabody Pl. Suite 111 Memphis, TN 38103

Violations include: no hand cleanser, unlabeled spray bottle, improperly stored toxic item, no beard guard, improperly stored clean utensils, missing ceiling tiles, kitchen permit expired.

100s:

18 Wayz Wingz & Thingz (Mobile Unit)

1621 Getwell Rd. Memphis, TN 38111

Arrive Hotel Long Short (Bar)

477 S. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103

Crosstown High

Memphis, TN 38104

Cue Guard Smokehouse LLC

6000 Poplar Ave. Suite 250 Memphis, TN 38118

Dinstuhl’s Fine Candy Company Inc.

147 S. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103

Fruitimania

670 Waring Rd. Memphis, TN 38122

Ghost River Brewing LLC

345 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

Highlander Pub (Bar)

78 N. Main St. Collierville, TN 38017

The Majestic Grille (Upstairs Bar)

145 S. Main Memphis, TN 38103

Slider Inn South Main (Bar)

363 Mulberry Memphis, TN 38103

Slider Inn South Main (Patio Bar)

363 Mulberry Memphis, TN 38103

South Main Nutrition LLC

546 S. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103

TNT Wheels on Fire

1831 Waverly Ave. Memphis, TN 38114

Margie’s 901, LLC

125 S. Main St. Suite 101 Memphis, TN 38103