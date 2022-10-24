Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

The Lodge at Teton Trek – 88

2000 Prentiss Pl. Memphis, TN 38122

Violations include: no paper towels at hand sinks, pink build up inside ice machine, ice scoop stored improperly, to go containers stored improperly, worn cutting boards stored under prep table, no test strips available, dirty equipment in food prep area.

A. B. Hill Elementary – 86

Memphis, TN 38106

Violations Include: cup of tea stored in hot holding box with no lid or straw – employees must have cup with lid and straw present, improper date marking – cheese has a prep date but not a discard date, sweet potatoes present but need to be discarded in August 2022. Improper labels for broccoli, gravy and cheese. Improper food storage – food stored on floor of walk-in cooler, employees need to be educated on changing gloves between stations, dishwasher is not in use – needs to be removed it is not working.

Kim Chai – 82

3307 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122

Violations include: black mold present inside ice machine, TCS (temperature control for safety) foods observed not cooling properly, no date marking on food held for 24 hours, no thermometer inside chest freezer, no labels on foods stored in bags, food uncovered inside chest freezer, employees not wearing proper hair restraint while preparing food, wiping cloths improperly stored on prep table, ice build up inside chest freezer, no chlorine test strips present, stained walls, floor and ceiling.

Krab Kings – 82

7140 Stage Rd. Memphis, TN 38133

Violations include: drink machine needs to be washed, rinsed and sanitized. No date marking, unlabeled containers of food inside cooler, containers of flavored butter not labeled, uncovered food in the walk-in, cutting boards need to be replaced – too many grooves, build up on exterior of fryers, hank sink pipe is leaking, hank sink is dirty, walls and floors are dirty, ventahood needs to be cleaned, current permit is expired and needs renewal.

100s:

Note: 12 schools or child care facilities made 100s this week.

Dippin Dots Cart #3

2000 Prentiss Place Memphis, TN 38112

FedExForum – Vendor Commissary Room 3A44

191 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

FedExForum – Main Kitchen

191 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

FedExForum – In Seat Pantry Room 4D10

191 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

FedExForum – Rockabelly’s Room 5C31

191 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

FedExForum – Snax Room 3A13

191 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

FedExForum – Up Tempo Grill Room 4C29

191 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

Good Groceries LLC (Food Truck)

5693 Mason Rd. Memphis, TN 38120

Horseshoe Casino Club (Restaurant)

191 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

Ibis Bar

314 S. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103

IPOP

191 Beale St. / Plaza Memphis, TN 38103

Momma’s Grilling

6586 Kirby Gate Cove Memphis, TN 38119

Osaka Japanese Cuisine – Bar

3670 S. Houston Levee Rd. Suite 114 Collierville, TN 38017

Tiger & Peacock (Bar)

21 S. Cooper St. Memphis, TN 38104