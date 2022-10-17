Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

El Toro Loco Mexican Bar & Grill – 90, improved from 80

2617 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38112

Violations include: outer opening at back door needs door sweep, water and tea pitchers need to be covered, food needs to be covered inside walk in freezer, cooler and reach in coolers. All employees must wear full hair restraints, ice scoops stored handle up inside ice bin and ice machine, to-go containers need to be stored inverted, cutting boards need replacing – too many grooves, soiled wash water in 3 compartment sink needs changing and test strips need to be provided, dumpster lid left open. Floors, walls, ceilings and cooking equipment needs cleaning, mops and brooms must be stored hanging, current food permit not posted.

Inspector’s Note: 2019 permit posted, please post new food permit, food donation pamphlet given.

Mellow Mushroom – 87

5138 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117

Violations include: pink residue and black mold found inside ice machine, beef toppings found at over 41 degrees, employee hair length should be should length and must have hair restraint, hand sink knob loose near topping cooler.

Inspector’s Note: Safe food donation pamphlets given to PIC.

Piccadilly – 85

3425 Poplar Avenue. Memphis, TN 38111

Violations include: drinking cup without lid in food area – cup must have lid and straw, all food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils need to be cleaned and sanitized using approved methods, dish washing machine needs repair as it is not reaching sanitizer temperature, pie and cake pans as well as forks need to be stored inverted, cutting boards need replacing – too many grooves, top of dish washer needs cleaning, replace ceiling tiles above the three compartment sink, clean ceiling tiles, floors and walls throughout kitchen area. Mops and brooms need to be stored hanging, missing ventahood filters need replacing, clean ventahood.

Inspector’s Note: 2023 permit posted, use peroxide for disinfectant, safe food donation pamphlet given.

Burger King #7721 – 81

3966 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38111

Violations include: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge, black mold found in ice machine, cut tomatoes out of temperature, restaurant uses time as public health control for tomatoes but was unable to show written plan, flies present in food prep area, employees not wearing hair restraints in food prep area, floors needs to be clean near the back door – “some type” of substance on the floor, most recent food permit not posted, most recent inspection not posted.

Inspector’s Note: priority violation has not been corrected.

100s:

Note: 12 schools or daycare providers made 100s this week.

Arby’s #7804

8018 Highway 64 Memphis, TN 38133

Charmel’s Cuisine

3792 Masonwood Lane Memphis, TN 38116

The Cove Restaurant

2559 Broad Ave. Memphis, TN 38112

The Cove Restaurant (Bar)

2559 Broad Ave. Memphis, TN 38112

First Congregational Church

1000 Cooper St. Memphis, TN 38104

Iris ETC

62 S. Cooper St. Memphis, TN 38104

K B Dogs and Catering

4450 Northwood Hills Dr. Memphis, TN 38128

Memphis Botanic Gardens (Catering Kitchen)

750 Cherry Road. Memphis, TN 38117

The Memphian Complicated Pilgrim Bar

21 S. Cooper St. Memphis, TN 38104

Park & Cherry

4339 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38117

The Rockin Chair of Memphis (Bar)

1542 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38106

Restaurant Iris (Bar)

2146 Monroe Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Sugar Ghost

2615 Broad Ave. Memphis, TN 38112

Wang’s Mandarin (Bar)

6065 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38119