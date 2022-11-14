Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Larose Elementary – 89

Memphis, TN 38106

Violations include: handwashing sink is not working in prep area and hot water knob has a leak (management has put in a work order to fix), detergent soap was not labeled, improper label for chemical, cheese is not date marked once opened, too much sanitizer on wiping cloth – needs to be between 50-100 ppm, dirty can opener, overflowing garbage, keep garbage area clean with side and top doors closed.

2 Star Jr. – 87

2531 Chelsea Ave. Memphis, TN 38108

Violations include: inoperable freezer, thermometers not provided in freezers and coolers, flies present, punch packages stored on floor, dirty wiping cloth stored on prep tables, single service trays stored on the floor, chlorine test strips not provided, dirty microwave interior, dirty unisex restroom – covered waste bin not provided and no paper towels present, dirty grease barrels, dumpster missing top, dirty equipment exterior, dirty floors and walls, inoperable equipment.

100s:

Ani Joe’s

4833 Rolling Fields Dr. Memphis, TN 38128

Meals for You Catering

4205 Hacks Cross Rd. #105 Memphis, TN 38125

Rocky’s Bar

4694 Spottswood Memphis, TN 38117

Sea Isle Elementary

Memphis, TN 38117

Soi No. 9

9029 River Pine Dr. Cordova, TN 38016

Taco Bell

1279 Ridgeway Rd. Memphis, TN 38119