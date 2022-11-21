Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill – 88

5800 Raleigh Lagrange Rd. Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: improper cooling temperature for rice – rice on the counter was 50 degrees and needs to be placed in cooler at 70 degrees, improper date marking – cooked food and cut veggies must be date marked if held over night, improper cooling methods, unlabeled food in prep cooler, unlabeled sugar, gnats present, bags of corn starch stored on floor inside storage area, boxes of plastic utensils stored on the floor, wiping cloths stored on counter – needs to be stored in sanitizer bucket.

Lord’s Tabernacle Christian Academy – 83

Memphis, TN 38111

Violations include: Three cans are dented – cans that are dented around the top or bottom lids cannot be used, eggs are improperly stored – cannot be stored next to ready-to-eat foods, improper date marking – all items must have a discard date, several items were not labeled – dry storage containers under prep table are not labeled, squeeze bottles in dry storage fridge are not properly labeled, employees must wear a hair net or covering, oven is soiled on bottom and sides, current permit not posted.

Colton’s Steak House & Grill – 80

8030 Hwy 64 Bartlett, TN 38133

Violations include: food that was supposed to be discarded on October 21 was still present in cooler, all microwaves are dirty and need to be washed, rinsed and sanitized. All cutting boards need to be replaced – too many grooves, unlabeled food in prep cooler, gnats present, uncovered food in prep area and prep freezer, employees not wearing hair restraints while preparing food, commercial dish washer is not dispensing sanitizer and test strips were not available, grease buildup on fryers, pipe leaking at hand sink next to grill.

Subway #4202 – 80

1321 N. Germantown Pkwy. Cordova, TN 38108

Violations include: employee illness policy not present, staff observed drinking from a cup without a lid or straw, drink machine has black residue present, thermometer on cooler #1 is reading out of temperature, small cooler behind counter does not have a thermometer, personal items need to be separate from food and storage items, drinks in back of house are stored on the floor, hot water knob on the three compartment sink is stripped, toilet holder in men’s restroom is broken, cardboard boxes present at bottom of dumper, posted inspection report is from 2019 and last inspection was March 29, 2022.

Wendy’s – 72

815 N. Germantown Pkwy. Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: chicken wings tray present in prep area during inspection, improper eating taking place, employees must be educated about proper eating and drinking habits in kitchen areas, observed employee not washing hands after switching tasks, drink machine and frosty machine need cleaning, chicken nuggets were reading out of temperature – ensure items in hot holding box are reading proper temperatures, burger patties reading out of proper temperatures, walk-in cooler is reading out of temperature, items in cooler need to be moved to the freezer until cooler is repaired, TPHC needs written procedure, employee jackets present on top of prep station, employees need hair nets while in the kitchen, employees need educating on importance of changing gloves between tasks, baked potato oven has a lot of buildup and needs cleaning, cold holding box is out of service and needs repairs, trash in women’s restroom is overflowing and no paper towels present, men’s restroom toilet is overflowing and filled with tissue paper as well as no paper towels present, dumpster gate is open and trash is present in dumpster area, dumper gate needs to be closed, floors and walls need cleaning, current permit not posted for 2022-2023.

Inspector Note: Follow-up is scheduled in 10 days.

100s:

Baily Station Jordan Healthcare

10001 Crooked Creek Collierville, TN 38017

Bartlett Senior Center

5727 Woodlawn Memphis, TN 38134

Building Bridges Learning Academy

Memphis, TN 38111

Corporate Chefs at Smith & Nephew

7135 Goodlett Farms Cordova, TN 38016

Crosstown Arts Bar

1350 Concourse Ave. Memphis, TN 38134

Doggie World

5004 Berta Rd. Memphis, TN 38109

Foster’s Child Care LLC – Food Service

Memphis, TN 38116

French Truck Coffee

1350 Concourse Ave. #167 Memphis, TN 38104

Grace Valley Church

10576 Collierville Rd. Collierville, TN 38017

Gus’s Fried Chicken

2943 N. Germantown Rd. Memphis, TN 38133

The Halloran Center for Performing Arts

225 S. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103

Overtown Nutrition

569 McLean Blvd. Memphis, TN 38112

Memphis Grizzlies Prep Charter School

Memphis, TN 38103

Mempops

1350 Concourse Ave. #133 Memphis, TN 38104

El Sabor Latino, LLC

665 Avon Rd. Memphis, TN 38122