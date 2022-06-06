Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Back Yard Burgers – 79

2931 Kirby Whitten Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134

Violations Include: Toxic substances not properly identified, stored or used; Food not properly labeled, in original container; Nonfood-contact surfaces not clean;Sewage and waste water not properly disposed; Contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display;

Hyatt Place Memphis Wolfchase Galleria – 87

7905 Giacosa Place. Memphis, TN 38133

Violations Include: Mold on orange and shredded cheese. Slice cheese is hard as if it was sitting out for days; Reach-in cooler is not maintaining proper cold holding temperature of 41 degrees and below; Improper date marking. Sliced tomato and cooked bacon didn’t have a date marking; Food not properly labeled; Cutting boards need to be replaced. Cutting board has stains and too many grooves

100s:

Las Tortugas Deli

6300 Poplar Ave #115, Memphis, TN 38119

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Bar

6120 Poplar Ave. Memphis, Tn 38119

Danny Deli

501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105