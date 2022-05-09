Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Son Delicias Banegas – 83

546 Berclair Rd. Memphis, TN 38122

Violations Include: no paper towels present at hand sink, cutting board is damaged and discolored, no sanitizer present at time of inspection, no thermometer present in cooler or freezer, no commercial grade oven used inside mobile unit – must be replaced in six months, no testing strips present during inspection, grill exterior is dirty, ventilation needs cleaning, and expired permit.

Cora’s Kitchen – 84

1896 Nantucket Dr. Memphis, TN 38109

Violations Include: Person in charge failed to demonstrate knowledge – did not know how to use test strips, setup sanitized water and must carry bleach in mobile unit (recommended a food safety class), bare wood support in food area, no test strips in mobile unit, side of grill is dirty, water leaking below hand sink into a bucket, ceiling is not smooth or easily cleanable, and permit not posted – current one is a year out of date.

Inspector’s note: Person in charge given six months to bring ceiling up to code.

Marco’s Pizza – 87

5730 Stage Rd. Memphis, TN 38134

Violations Include: no employee illness policy present (copy left with manager), ice dispenser at drink machine needs to be washed, rinsed and sanitized. Cutting boards need to be replaced, unlabelled containers in the walk-in and prep cooler must be labelled if not in original container, food stored on floor of freezer, dumpster does not have a lid, trash present on ground around dumpster, recent inspection not posted.

Inspector’s note: told manager that dumpster must have a lid and to let landlord know about it.

American Deli – 89

3850 Austin Peay Hwy. Suite #3 Memphis, TN 38128

Violations Include: no thermometer present in prep cooler, unlabelled food containers, bag of sugar and uncovered ready-to-eat food items stored on the floor, dirty wiping cloth stored on prep table, ice scoop stored on top of ice machine, scoop laying on top of chicken, test strips not provided, dirty food containers, dirty cooler interior, dirty restrooms, dirty floors and equipment exteriors, light not provided in walk-in freezer, foul odor in lobby, most recent inspection

Captain J&J Fish & Chicken – 89

2447 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38112

Violations Include: tomato, lettuce and onions are not held at 41 degrees, prep cooler is over 41 degrees, thermometer in prep cooler is illegible, lettuce stored underneath wood rack, food employees not wearing hair restraints, used wiping cloth stored on counter top.

100s:

Bar Keough

247 S. Cooper St. Memphis, TN 38104

Brisket in a Basket

4575 Chuck Ave. Memphis, TN 38118

Cafe Brooks

1934 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Dinstuhl’s Fine Candy Company, Inc.

147 S. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103

Harry Yo’s BBQ

5419 Banbury Ave. Memphis, TN 38016

Hot N’ Heavy Dogs

1163 Hunters Green Circle South Cordova, TN 38018

Mahogany Memphis

3092 Poplar Ave. #11 Memphis, TN 38111

The Peanut People

121 S. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103

Red Hook of Memphis (Bar)

3295 Poplar Ave. Suite 101 Memphis, TN 38111

Stage 64 Lounge (Bar)

7041 Highway 64, Suite #107 Memphis, TN 38133

Tasty Food Services, Inc.

3030 Brunswick Rd. Bartlett, TN 38133

Tiger Que LLC

9687 Woodland Creek LN Cordova, TN 38018