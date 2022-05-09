Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Lowest:
Son Delicias Banegas – 83
546 Berclair Rd. Memphis, TN 38122
Violations Include: no paper towels present at hand sink, cutting board is damaged and discolored, no sanitizer present at time of inspection, no thermometer present in cooler or freezer, no commercial grade oven used inside mobile unit – must be replaced in six months, no testing strips present during inspection, grill exterior is dirty, ventilation needs cleaning, and expired permit.
Cora’s Kitchen – 84
1896 Nantucket Dr. Memphis, TN 38109
Violations Include: Person in charge failed to demonstrate knowledge – did not know how to use test strips, setup sanitized water and must carry bleach in mobile unit (recommended a food safety class), bare wood support in food area, no test strips in mobile unit, side of grill is dirty, water leaking below hand sink into a bucket, ceiling is not smooth or easily cleanable, and permit not posted – current one is a year out of date.
Inspector’s note: Person in charge given six months to bring ceiling up to code.
Marco’s Pizza – 87
5730 Stage Rd. Memphis, TN 38134
Violations Include: no employee illness policy present (copy left with manager), ice dispenser at drink machine needs to be washed, rinsed and sanitized. Cutting boards need to be replaced, unlabelled containers in the walk-in and prep cooler must be labelled if not in original container, food stored on floor of freezer, dumpster does not have a lid, trash present on ground around dumpster, recent inspection not posted.
Inspector’s note: told manager that dumpster must have a lid and to let landlord know about it.
American Deli – 89
3850 Austin Peay Hwy. Suite #3 Memphis, TN 38128
Violations Include: no thermometer present in prep cooler, unlabelled food containers, bag of sugar and uncovered ready-to-eat food items stored on the floor, dirty wiping cloth stored on prep table, ice scoop stored on top of ice machine, scoop laying on top of chicken, test strips not provided, dirty food containers, dirty cooler interior, dirty restrooms, dirty floors and equipment exteriors, light not provided in walk-in freezer, foul odor in lobby, most recent inspection
Captain J&J Fish & Chicken – 89
2447 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38112
Violations Include: tomato, lettuce and onions are not held at 41 degrees, prep cooler is over 41 degrees, thermometer in prep cooler is illegible, lettuce stored underneath wood rack, food employees not wearing hair restraints, used wiping cloth stored on counter top.
100s:
Bar Keough
247 S. Cooper St. Memphis, TN 38104
Brisket in a Basket
4575 Chuck Ave. Memphis, TN 38118
Cafe Brooks
1934 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
Dinstuhl’s Fine Candy Company, Inc.
147 S. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103
Harry Yo’s BBQ
5419 Banbury Ave. Memphis, TN 38016
Hot N’ Heavy Dogs
1163 Hunters Green Circle South Cordova, TN 38018
Mahogany Memphis
3092 Poplar Ave. #11 Memphis, TN 38111
The Peanut People
121 S. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103
Red Hook of Memphis (Bar)
3295 Poplar Ave. Suite 101 Memphis, TN 38111
Stage 64 Lounge (Bar)
7041 Highway 64, Suite #107 Memphis, TN 38133
Tasty Food Services, Inc.
3030 Brunswick Rd. Bartlett, TN 38133
Tiger Que LLC
9687 Woodland Creek LN Cordova, TN 38018