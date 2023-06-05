Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Belly Acres

2102 Trimble Place, Memphis

Score: 79

Violations include: Unclean ice machine; Flies in the kitchen and dining area; Food employees not wearing hairnets; Dusty ceiling. See report.

Side Street Grill

35 S. Florence, Memphis

Score: 84

Violations include: Foods not reheated properly; Alfredo sauce being stored in a Home Depot bucket; Cutting boards deeply strained; Freezers have ice buildup; Kitchen walls not clean; Vent hood not clean. See report.

Saltwater Crab

2059 Madison Avenue, Memphis

Score: 87

Violations include: Unlcean ice machine; Broken thermometer inside the walk-in freezer; Incorrect labels on food containers; Only one stall has a sanitary napkin receptacle; Ceiling fan vent in men’s restroom is very dusty. See report.

100s

Tony Johnson Catering

La Michoacana

